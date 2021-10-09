Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. women's soccer hid issues for NWSL to succeed, says O'Reilly; Athletics-Rupp ready for Chicago after short Olympics turnaround and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Rupp ready for Chicago after short Olympics turnaround

Galen Rupp may have missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics but the American said on Friday that despite a short turnaround he has had a great recovery and is raring to get to the start line for this weekend's Chicago Marathon. Rupp, who in 2017 became the first American-born male to win the Chicago Marathon in 35 years, placed eighth at the Olympics where some major names dropped out amid humid conditions but said his coach Mike Smith has him ready for Sunday.

Soccer-Premier League clubs demand emergency meeting over Newcastle takeover

Premier League clubs have reached out to the league with complaints about Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and are pushing for an emergency meeting next week, the Guardian newspaper https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/oct/07/newcastle-confirm-300m-saudi-backed-takeover-to-end-mike-ashley-era reported. The Premier League announced on Thursday that Newcastle had been sold to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

NFL-Gruden racist email condemned by NFL

The National Football League condemned on Friday the racist slur directed at NFL Players Association (NFLPA) chief DeMaurice Smith by Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden describing the email as "abhorrent". The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Gruden in a 2011 email used a racist trope to describe Smith.

Doping-Indonesia, Thailand want WADA to reconsider non-compliant ruling

Indonesia and Thailand will ask the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reconsider its decision to declare them non-compliant, representatives of the two countries said on Friday. WADA announced on Thursday that the National Anti-Doping Agencies (NADOs) of North Korea and Indonesia were ruled to be non-compliant for not implementing effective testing programs.

Tennis-Raducanu heads back to drawing board after Indian Wells defeat

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was disappointed but not discouraged after crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday in her first match since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows last month. After dropping the first set, the 18-year-old squandered a 4-2 lead against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second before eventually falling 6-2 6-4.

NBA-Curry praises Lakers star James for longevity in NBA

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set the standard for longevity in the league as the 36-year-old entered his 19th season, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said. The 17-time All-Star James picked up his fourth NBA Finals MVP title last year after helping the Lakers win the championship over the Miami Heat, adding another accolade to his dazzling career.

Years later, Eli Manning talks about 2004 draft-day trade

After 17 years, a career that led to two Super Bowl victories and a place in the top 10 of a number of all-time quarterback lists, Eli Manning finally talked about why he didn't want to play for the San Diego Chargers, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2004. "It was my decision having talked with my agent, coaches, [general managers] and owners," Manning said on the "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" podcast, which was posted Thursday.

Boxing-Fury and Wilder post career-heaviest weights ahead of title fight

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales at their biggest weights yet on the eve of their highly-anticipated third fight in Las Vegas on Saturday with the WBC belt on the line. Fury, who recovered from a 12th round knockdown in their first meeting to earn a draw before dominating Wilder 20 months ago to take the strap, weighed in at 277 pounds, five pounds heavier than in their second fight.

Tennis-Murray eases past Mannarino in Indian Wells opener

After reuniting with his stinky shoes and wedding ring, Andy Murray was back in business as the former world number one sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Friday. Murray was the talk of social media https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/murray-makes-online-plea-help-find-stolen-wedding-ring-2021-10-07 this week as he asked for fans' help in finding his items that went missing after training for the event in the California desert.

Soccer-U.S. women's soccer hid issues for NWSL to succeed, says O'Reilly

Women's soccer in the United States "swept a lot of bad things under the rug" to make the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) successful, former midfielder Heather O'Reilly said. The NWSL fired commissioner Lisa Baird and FIFA launched a preliminary investigation last week following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.

