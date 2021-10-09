Kohli and boys to have Morgan's team for company during T20 World Cup

By Baidurjo Bhose Th8 Palm seems to be quite a favourite with cricket teams coming into the UAE as the England team has now booked into the hotel for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. While Chennai Super Kings checked in first for the Indian Premier League, the Indian team is also staying there during the World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the same. "Yes, Indian players will have the English team as company as they will be staying at Th8 Palm. The Indian players who are done with IPL duties have already moved into the hotel," the source said. While the Indian team will play its first game on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan, the players have been in UAE playing in the second half of the IPL. The English team will play its first game on October 23 against the West Indies in Dubai.

England is currently in Oman and the players are having a camp that started on October 5 and will run upto October 15. "ECB confirms the 10-day preparatory camp in Oman prior to the start of the Group 1 matches. This is part of our endeavour to acclimatise the team with the conditions. We are thankful to Oman Cricket for the support," Chris Silverwood, head coach of England men's team, had said.

England is placed with Australia, defending champions West Indies, and South Africa in Group 1. The Group will also have two teams joining from the qualifying round prior to the start of the main round of the World Cup. The T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia -- making up Group A -- will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)