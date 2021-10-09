Left Menu

T20 WC: Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood ruled out

Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after failing an MRI scan on his lower back.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:28 IST
Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood (Photo/ PCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after failing an MRI scan on his lower back. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans on his lower back after the National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday's Punjab derby against Central Punjab. Now he has been ruled out of the showpiece event as per ESPNcricinfo.

Maqsood had sustained a back injury on October 6 during the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which required him to rest and undergo an extensive rehabilitation process to return back into cricket. Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The group will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Sohaib Maqsood (Southern Punjab). Traveling reserves - Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab). (ANI)

