Left Menu

F1: Gasly tops final practice for Turkish GP ahead of Perez

He was saving tires for qualifying, where he bids for a record-extending 102nd pole position.The Mercedes star leads Verstappen by two points in a thrilling title race but could well be overtaken by the Dutchman on Sunday.Hamilton has taken a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:33 IST
F1: Gasly tops final practice for Turkish GP ahead of Perez

French driver Pierre Gasly posted the fastest time in a rainy third and final practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

The AlphaTauri driver was .24 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and .6 clear of Perez's teammate Max Verstappen on the 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) Istanbul Park circuit.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was way down in 18th spot but hardly took part. He was saving tires for qualifying, where he bids for a record-extending 102nd pole position.

The Mercedes star leads Verstappen by two points in a thrilling title race but could well be overtaken by the Dutchman on Sunday.

Hamilton has taken a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season. Mercedes fitted a fourth combustion engine Friday. It means that even if Hamilton gets pole No. 102, he’ll start 11th and will be battling through traffic.

Hamilton was trailing Verstappen 7-3 for poles this season. There are six races to go after Turkey.

The final practice session was halted for a few minutes approaching the halfway point when Williams driver George Russell went off the track and into gravel.

In wet conditions, Verstappen, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc all did 360-degree spins before regaining control of their cars.

The track has proved much more reliable than last year, when it had just been re-laid to host an F1 race for the first time since 2011 and was too slippery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021