Left Menu

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition: Jaffer on Shikha Pandey's delivery to Healy

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has termed the delivery from Shikha Pandey which dismissed Australia batter Alyssa Healy in the second T20I on Saturday as the ball of the century in women's cricket.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:51 IST
Ball of the century, women's cricket edition: Jaffer on Shikha Pandey's delivery to Healy
Alyssa Healy (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has termed the delivery from Shikha Pandey which dismissed Australia batter Alyssa Healy in the second T20I on Saturday as the ball of the century in women's cricket. Shikha clean bowled the Australian opener in the very first over of the innings in the ongoing 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha Pandey moved in a mile off the seam. The Indian pacer beat Healy all ends up with both swing and seam movement and the ball clipped the top of middle. Wasim Jaffer took note of this and wrote on Twitter: "Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND."

Earlier put into bat first, a cameo from Pooja Vastrakar masked a fairly disappointing show from India. After Tayla Vlaeminck removed both openers inside the first three overs, the Aussies ran riot. It was an Indian innings characterised by poor shot selection and calamitous running between the wickets. But the Vastrakar cameo (top-scoring with 37* off 26) certainly kept them in the contest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021