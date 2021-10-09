K S Bharat says refined approach to batting has helped him perform in debut IPL season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's latest star K S Bharat says a change in approach to batting, including not going after every ball, has allowed him to make instant impact in his debut IPL season.

Bharat smashed 78 not out off 52 balls and kept calm under pressure to loft Avesh Khan for a straight six with five needed off the last delivery to chase down Delhi Capitals' target of 165. It could prove to be a career-changing knock for the wicketkeeper-batter.

Talking about the change in batting approach over the last two-three years, Bharat said he has realised every ball can't be hit for a boundary.

''I was working on trying to know what my strengths and weaknesses are. As you said like the 2018-19 (domestic season) I was just going in with an intent of attacking every ball, but then I redefined my whole strategy.

''You just can't go bang bang every ball, you have to take your time, you have to work out on the angles, you have to work out on the opponent, you have to work out running between the wickets. ''There are so many different areas which I have been working over a period of time, and it really paid off at a big platform,'' said Bharat in a virtual media interaction on Saturday.

Bharat has been on the India fringes for a while, mainly in the longer format.

Asked what was the talk before the final over in which 15 runs were needed, Bharat spoke about how Glenn Maxwell boosted his confidence.

''The last over... me and Maxi were talking about what are the areas we can access. He said, watch the ball and get bat on the ball... The last 3 balls, you know I asked him whether to run, he said 'no, you can finish it off'. It gave me a lot of confidence.

''When seven was required, I was thinking whether I can put the ball over the fence. And when it was wide, it gave us that opportunity to score six. Six out of a delivery, fortunately it went out of the park.'' What has worked for Bharat in the UAE leg is the fact that he loves facing fast bowlers and DC have three genuine quicks in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh.

''I love fast bowling, to be honest. I have played for India A and I am also a part of the Indian team, you get to play with the best bowlers in the country. It wasn't a surprise element for me to play pace. ''I would love someone who is giving pace so that you can work the ball instead of hitting the ball hard. I found it really interesting and I was enjoying the challenge,'' he added.

Bharat has been regularly batting at No. 3 in this phase of IPL but the team management has told him that the order will remain flexible.

Skipper Virat Kohli was pumped up after his last-ball six. Bharat revealed what his captain said to him.

''He said 'it was an incredible effort and definitely a special moment for you to enjoy'. He was overwhelmed that it went for a six and we won the game.'' Asked if he learnt the art of finishing games from Maxwell, de Villiers or Kohli, Bharat said: ''To be honest, I'm the kind of guy who likes to watch and learn a lot, so for me it wasn't you know going up to them and asking them how to finish a game but, in fact, you know, watching and learning from them.

''I've always watched their routines I've always watched the intent that they get to the game and I've always been a keen observer of people doing good things on the field and when the moment is right when everything aligns, you end up doing well and I was fortunate that I pulled that game off.'' Talking about the Eliminator against KKR, Bharat said they are only worried about their preparation and not who the opponents are. Bharat has been playing domestic cricket for a decade and it has taken him a while to come into the spotlight.

''I always believe whatever happens happens for good reason at the right time I am not sort of person who would said 'Oh I wish it could have happened two years earlier'. ''I was working towards my goal to get better as a individual and as a player,'' said Bharat who has also a triple hundred in first-class cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)