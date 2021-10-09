Left Menu

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Boca Juniors have been fined with six players and two officials banned for their part in June's after-match clashes against Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has announced.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:01 IST
Boca Juniors have been fined with six players and two officials banned for their part in June's after-match clashes against Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has announced. Violence erupted after the June 20 last-16 second leg match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, which Atletico won on penalties to eliminate Boca from the competition.

Players and members of the Boca delegation tried to storm the Atletico dressing room and players clashed in the tunnel after the Video Assistant Referee denied Boca what they believed was a legitimate goal for the second time in the two-legged tie. Cristian Pavon and Sebastian Villa were suspended for six games and fined $30,000 each, while Marcos Rojo was suspended for five games and fined $25,000, CONMEBOL’s disciplinary committee said in a statement on Friday.

Carlos Izquierdoz, Diego Gonzalez and Javier Garcia were banned for four, three and two games and fined $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000 respectively. Club directors Raul Cascini and Marcelo Delgado were both fined $30,000 and banned from attending CONMEBOL matches for two years.

Boca made no mention of the sanctions on their website or social media channels. They have seven days in which to appeal.

