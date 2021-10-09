Soccer-Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Manchester City in WSL derby
Manchester United scored two second-half goals but Manchester City, who had 10 players for most of the match after Georgia Stanway was sent off, grabbed a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Women's Super League derby clash on Saturday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United scored two second-half goals but Manchester City, who had 10 players for most of the match after Georgia Stanway was sent off, grabbed a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Women's Super League derby clash on Saturday. Visitors City saw Stanway dismissed in the 35th minute when she was given a straight red card for a dangerous studs-up challenge on Leah Galton, but they still managed to take the lead through Khadija Shaw three minutes later.
United struck back in the second half with quick-fire goals by Lucy Stanforth and Alex Russo in the 72nd and 75th minutes respectively, but Ellen White pulled the visitors level again four minutes later with an opportunistic finish. The point lifts United to third spot in the table on 10 points after five games, while City are ninth on four points with the other 10 WSL teams set to play on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Women's Super League
- Manchester United
- Manchester City
- Ellen White
- United
ALSO READ
Heat on Manchester United in Champions League after losses
PL: Late Hause header propels Aston Villa against Manchester United
Soccer-Arsenal hammer injury-hit Man City to go top of Women's Super League
Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka Champions League ban extended to two matches
PL: Townsend wins point for Everton against Manchester United