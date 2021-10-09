Soccer-Spain's Torres faces fitness test ahead of Nations League final
"I'm a winger, that is where I am at my best I think but it is good too to be able to play centre forward," added Torres.
Spain striker Ferran Torres is an injury worry for Sunday's Nations League final against France and faces a pre-match fitness test before the clash at the San Siro stadium.
"Everyone is fit except for Ferran," Spain coach Luis Enrique told a news conference on Saturday. Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in Wednesday's semi-final but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his right foot.
"We are not going to force it," added Enrique. "If he is fit, he will play, if he is not he won’t and a team mate will play and we trust in them and will adapt ourselves." Enrique said the Manchester City forward will take part in the warm-up session and then the final selection decision would be made.
Torres sounded hopeful about his chances however. "The foot is good, I will try tomorrow and we will see if I can play or not," he said.
The 21-year-old, who made his name as a winger, was used centrally after Spain lost their two regular centre forwards Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno to injury before the tournament. "I'm a winger, that is where I am at my best I think but it is good too to be able to play centre forward," added Torres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Italy backs COVID-19 shots for pregnant women from second trimester
Spain says Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy must face Spanish courts
ANALYSIS-Red tape, political hurdles hinder Draghi's drive to reform Italy
Italy recognises India's Covishield vaccine; Indian vaccine cardholders now eligible for Green Pass
Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,797 new cases