Left Menu

Soccer-LGBT+ fan groups alliance criticises Newcastle takeover

"We have significant concerns, alongside human rights organisations such as Amnesty International, about the treatment of LGBT+ people in Saudi Arabia and other countries worldwide," Pride in Football said in a statement https://twitter.com/prideinfootball/status/1446844599973072898 on Saturday. "It is evident that the new ownership of Newcastle United have close links to, and in some cases are, the same people who lead the oppressive regime in Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:14 IST
Soccer-LGBT+ fan groups alliance criticises Newcastle takeover

Pride in Football, the alliance of LGBT+ supporters' groups in Britain, criticised Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and called for reforms to the Premier League's owners' and directors' test. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover.

Before the takeover was announced, Amnesty International had urged the Premier League to change its owners' and directors' test to address human rights issues and prevent "sportswashing". "We have significant concerns, alongside human rights organisations such as Amnesty International, about the treatment of LGBT+ people in Saudi Arabia and other countries worldwide," Pride in Football said in a statement https://twitter.com/prideinfootball/status/1446844599973072898 on Saturday.

"It is evident that the new ownership of Newcastle United have close links to, and in some cases are, the same people who lead the oppressive regime in Saudi Arabia. "The footballing authorities have serious and significant questions to answer in allowing owners and sponsors to use football clubs as commodities to 'sports wash' and 'rainbow wash' their treatment of LGBT+ people, women and other minorities."

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and Amnesty International questioned how the Premier League can go ahead with campaigns like "Rainbow Laces", an initiative it launched with LGBTQ+ rights group Stonewall to promote diversity and equality. On Friday, Newcastle United's official LGBTQ+ supporters' group said they were hopeful that the club's takeover could have a "positive influence" in the Saudi Arabia and improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people there.

Staveley denied that the acquisition was designed to "sportswash" Saudi Arabia's human rights record, saying the deal would rebuild the club into a winning team. However, Pride in Football expressed solidarity with LGBT+ fans who would see the takeover as "a sign of the continual broken commitments to the human rights in sport".

"It is our fundamental belief that no fan should be in the situation that they have to decide between supporting the club they love and standing up for their rights or the rights of others," the statement continued. "We directly called for a more thorough fit and proper test for owners and directors... This takeover highlights how inadequate the current tests and structures for football ownership are in this country -- they are simply not fit for purpose."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021