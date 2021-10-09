Soccer-First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier

First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk gave Ukraine a 2-1 win over Finland in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday. West Ham United forward Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead less than five minutes after kickoff when he drove home from 20 metres past the Finnish goalkeeper.

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki levelled for Finland in the 29th minute but Ukraine regained the lead minutes later with a goal from Yaremchuk. Ukraine moved into second place in Group D with eight points behind France on 12 points. Finland sit above Kazakhstan with five points.

