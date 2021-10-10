Left Menu

Soccer-England ease to 5-0 win in Andorra

Just as in their 4-0 win at Wembley in September, it was a complete mismatch with the goals this time shared around between Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish. Andorra offered hard graft and defended in numbers on their artificial pitch at the national stadium but were no match for Gareth Southgate's much-changed side who eased to their sixth win from seven matches in the group.

England moved a step closer guaranteeing their spot in next year's World Cup finals with a 5-0 victory away to Andorra to bolster their lead of Group I on Saturday. Just as in their 4-0 win at Wembley in September, it was a complete mismatch with the goals this time shared around between Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish.

Andorra offered hard graft and defended in numbers on their artificial pitch at the national stadium but were no match for Gareth Southgate's much-changed side who eased to their sixth win from seven matches in the group. England now have 19 points, four more than Albania and five more than Poland.

Chilwell opened the scoring in the 17th minute -- his first England goal -- with Saka making it 2-0 shortly before halftime. Abraham, handed a first England start for four years, tapped in England's third before Ward-Prowse saw his 79th-minute penalty saved but converted the rebound.

Grealish, on as a substitute, rounded things off with a fine solo effort for his first international goal.

