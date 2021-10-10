Left Menu

Tennis-Opelka advances, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells

The 24-year-old American, who enjoyed his best Grand Slam showing last month when he reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, won more than 90% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point as he made light work of Daniel. Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz broke down the stubborn resistance of Alexei Popyrin to secure a 6-1 7-5 win.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 02:40 IST
The 24-year-old American, who enjoyed his best Grand Slam showing last month when he reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, won more than 90% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point as he made light work of Daniel.

Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz broke down the stubborn resistance of Alexei Popyrin to secure a 6-1 7-5 win.

Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz broke down the stubborn resistance of Alexei Popyrin to secure a 6-1 7-5 win. Australian Ajla Tomljanovic secured the sole upset of the early matches, recovering from a rocky second set to send fifth seed Garbine Muguruza packing 6-3 1-6 6-3.

"I was really looking forward to playing Garbine because I did lose last couple of times but I did try to focus on that one time I beat her and channel that energy, so I was really happy I got through today," Tomljanovic said in a post-match interview. Newly minted U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action later on Saturday against Mackenzie McDonald, while defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu will play American Alison Riske.

