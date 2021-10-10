Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras' poor run extended in 4-2 loss to Bragantino

The result, combined with another win for league leaders Atletico Mineiro earlier in the day, leaves Palmeiras in third place in the Serie A, 14 points behind the first-placed club and three behind second-placed Flamengo, who have two games in hand.

Palmeiras’ winless run increased to six games on Saturday with a 4-2 loss at home to Red Bull Bragantino that damaged their chances of winning Brazil’s Serie A. The Copa Libertadores champions were taken apart by the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead in the first half before Dudu pegged one back two minutes before half time.

Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot after 61 minutes to set up the home side for a potential comeback but Artur Guimaraes killed any glimmer of hope with his second of the game 16 minutes later. The result, combined with another win for league leaders Atletico Mineiro earlier in the day, leaves Palmeiras in third place in the Serie A, 14 points behind the first-placed club and three behind second-placed Flamengo, who have two games in hand.

