Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to retain heavyweight title

Gypsy King Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday (local time) to retain WBC heavyweight boxing title at the T-Mobile Arena.

ANI | Nevada | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:43 IST
Tyson Fury (Photo/ Tyson Fury Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Gypsy King Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday (local time) to retain WBC heavyweight boxing title at the T-Mobile Arena. Deontay Wilder gave it his everything in the fight, but somehow Fury was able to channel his energy and in the end, he emerged triumphant.

Fury went on to win an incredible fight with an 11th round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title. After the win, Fury tweeted: "Don't ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver."

In another tweet, the 33-year-old said: "Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

