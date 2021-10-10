Cricket-England squad for Ashes tour

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named the following 17-man squad on Sunday for the five-test Ashes series in Australia, which starts on Dec. 8:

Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)