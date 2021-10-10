Left Menu

India lose by 14 runs in 3rd women's T20I

PTI | Goldcoast | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:01 IST
India lose by 14 runs in 3rd women's T20I
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points.

All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing the WODI series by a 1-2 margin, lost the WT20I 0-2.

Sent in to bat, opener Beth Mooney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) top-scored as Australia scored a decent 149 for five.

For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24), and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers.

Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia Women: 149 for 5 in 20 overs. (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37). India women: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52; Nicola Carey 2/42).

