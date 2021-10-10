Left Menu

Aus W v Ind W: India really tested us and gave us a great challenge, says Lanning

Australia skipper Meg Lanning said the Indian side tested and challenged the hosts during the multi-format series.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:39 IST
Aus W v Ind W: India really tested us and gave us a great challenge, says Lanning
Team India (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia skipper Meg Lanning said the Indian side tested and challenged the hosts during the multi-format series. Australia landed a crushing blow to India as visitors failed to finish the tour on high after suffering a loss by 14 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Sunday.

With this victory, Australia claimed the multi-format series 11-5. India wasn't able to chase the target of 150 in the allotted 20 overs after a spirited performance from Australian bowlers. "We were looking forward to today, knew India would come back hard. Been a great series, both sides have had momentum. India have really tested us and given us a great challenge," said Lanning after the win.

"Tahlia McGrath, Player of the Series, is a great effort to dominate the series and a number of young players have contributed at different times," he added. Nicola Carey scalped two wickets while Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Annabel Sutherland returned with one apiece. For India, opener Smriti Mandhana played the innings of 52. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021