Richa Ghosh and Puja Vastrakar's performance is big positive: Harmanpreet

Indian womens T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur says that Richa Ghosh and Puja Vastrakars performance is a big positive for India from the multi-format series which they lost 5-11 to a dominant Australia.India lost both WODI and WT20I series 1-2 and 0-2 respectively while one T20 game was washed out.The result wasnt in our favour but we have good players like Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh.

PTI | Goldcoast | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:01 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@WomensCricZone)
Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur says that Richa Ghosh and Puja Vastrakar's performance is a big positive for India from the multi-format series which they lost 5-11 to a dominant Australia.

India lost both WODI and WT20I series 1-2 and 0-2 respectively while one T20 game was washed out.

''The result wasn't in our favor but we have good players like Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh. So we can take a lot of positives and we are on the right track. Thanks to our support staff, they stood for us,'' the captain said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Harmanpreet, along with seven others, will compete in the Women's Big Bash League and the Indian skipper termed it as a good opportunity for all the players.

''I'm very excited (for WBBL). It's a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can play more matches before the international series, it will help us.'' Southern Stars captain Lanning said, ''We knew India would come back hard. It's been a great series, both sides have had momentum. India has really tested us and given us a great challenge.'' The Player of the match and series, Tahlia McGrath said, ''It's been unreal to be part of, loving wearing the Aussie shirt again. I haven't played T20 at this level before, but batting is batting. See ball, hit the ball.''

