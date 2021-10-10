Left Menu

Boxing-I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, says Fury

Tyson Fury declared himself the "greatest heavyweight of my era" after retaining his WBC title with a knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday. I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt," Fury told reporters. "I've had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport, in my division.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:06 IST
Boxing-I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, says Fury

Tyson Fury declared himself the "greatest heavyweight of my era" after retaining his WBC title with a knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday. Britain's Fury weathered the early storm and knocked Wilder down in the third round with a short uppercut but the American responded in the fourth, knocking Fury down twice with shots to the head.

But Fury absorbed the punishment and outboxed his American rival, landing the decisive blow in the 11th round to remain the undefeated lineal champion. "I can only beat whoever's in my era and I've done that all my life. I can only beat the best of my day and I've done that. I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt," Fury told reporters.

"I've had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport, in my division. And he caught me twice in the fourth round. But I was never thinking, 'This is over.' I was thinking, 'OK, good shot, but I will get you back in a minute.' And I did." Fury (31-0-1) has now won two of the three fights between the two men after the first ended in a draw and the Briton dominated the second.

"It was a much different fight from fight two and a much different fight from fight one, he came in real heavy tonight... and he was definitely hitting solid," Fury said. "We fought like two warriors in there and I went over to shake his hand and say, 'well done'. And he was like, 'No, I don't respect you'... He's just a sore loser in boxing.

"It was just a great fight, all in all. You've got to take your hat off to Wilder's team and him as well. He put up a good fight. I wasn't here to blow someone over in one round. I travel the world for so many years to find challenges. And he gave me a real worthy challenge tonight, for sure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021