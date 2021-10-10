Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen retakes F1 lead

Valtteri Bottas won a wet Turkish Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday while Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to take back the Formula One world championship lead and move six points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton went from 11th on the grid to fifth but was unhappy that a late pitstop denied him a possible podium place. He had been two points ahead of Verstappen going into the race.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished third at the Istanbul Park circuit. Bottas, who had not won for more than a year, also took a bonus point for fastest lap.

