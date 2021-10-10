Maini finishes 2nd in first race of DTM C'ships season finale

Left Menu

Indian racer Arjun Maini on Sunday made history during the first race of the 2021 DTM Championship’s season finale when he claimed the second place at the Norisring race circuit. The result made him the first Indian to stand on a DTM podium. The Omega Seiki and J K Tyre backed driver was rewarded for the pace he has shown throughout the season with the Indian managing to hold off a strong challenge from championship leader Liam Lawson towards the end of the race. Going into the weekend, Maini was able to make full use of his prior knowledge of the Norisring race circuit from his Formula 3 days.

The Indian finished second in Free Practice 2 before qualifying fourth for the weekend’s first race. While the Indian was overtaken by Mercedes stablemate Maximillian Gotz at the start, he managed to keep out of major trouble, despite banging wheels with Lawson and mildly damaging his front right suspension. It took Maini many laps to get used to the damage and yet retain a reasonable pace. A cleanly executed pitstop aided the Indian’s effort, with Maini leapfrogging Lawson and settling in behind Gotz, a position he would go on to maintain for the remainder of the race. ''I’m absolutely delighted with the result. We’ve worked so hard throughout the year and while our qualifying pace has been good, we’ve never been able to stitch together a clean race. Today was just one of those days where everything came together,'' Maini said.

“We have one more race to go tomorrow so I won’t be celebrating too much, but I have to say it feels good to finally achieve my aim for the season.” PTI PDS PDS AT AT

