I-League qualifiers: Ryntih SC keen to get on board in match-up against Madan Maharaj FC

Ryntih SC will take on Madan Maharaj FC in Group A of the I-League qualifiers 2021 as teams move towards the business end of the group stage matches.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:25 IST
Representative image (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Ryntih SC will take on Madan Maharaj FC in Group A of the I-League qualifiers 2021 as teams move towards the business end of the group stage matches. Ryntih SC will be keen to get their first points on the board after failing to win their first match, while Madan Maharaj FC will look to add to their solitary point after earning a draw in their opening encounter.

Ryntih SC head coach Khlain Syiemlieh reflected on his side's performance in their opening match against Rajasthan United where his side produced a late surge to score two goals but eventually faced a 3-2 defeat. "We are very happy with our preparation for the upcoming match as we have had a week to prepare for it. We will look to build on the performance that we showed towards the end of our last game and perform consistently at that level, as we know we are capable of that," the I-League website quoted Khlain as saying.

Madan Maharaj FC head coach Amit Jaiswal oversaw his side's exhilarating 3-3 draw against FC Bengaluru United in their opening match. Jaiswal was disappointed not to walk away with the full three points from his side's first match. The coach felt that his side had done enough to warrant a win.

He believes that his side will learn a lesson from that topsy-turvy encounter, and look to implement a more clinical approach in the next match. "Of course, our strategy will differ slightly from opponent to opponent, but our key strengths are that we have a striker who can hold up play very effectively. Shubham (Bhowmick) is a confident lad, he's young and we are all pretty sure that he will be nurtured into an even better player in the future," said Jaiswal.

"It is good to have a striker who can lead the line alone up front and cause problems to the opposition defence, particularly if they are uncomfortable in dealing with long balls over the top," he added. (ANI)

