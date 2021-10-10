Left Menu

India's success in Junior World Championship will inspire several budding shooters: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's "outstanding" performance in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship and said that the success of the Indian contingent will inspire several budding shooters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's "outstanding" performance in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship and said that the success of the Indian contingent will inspire several budding shooters. India won three more gold medals on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions to confirm a top place finish.

"Outstanding performance by our shooters! India emerges on top of the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Golds. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire several budding shooters," PM Modi tweeted. In the Junior Men's Double Trap India's Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat won gold with a score of 120 while teammate Sehajpreet Singh won silver with 114. In the Women's event, Manvi Soni won gold with 105 while Yshaya Contractor won silver with 90 and Hitasha the bronze with a score of 76.

According to the results in Medal Standing, the first place was confidently taken by athletes from India, who won 40 medals, 16 of them - Gold. The second place was taken by athletes from the USA - a total of 21 medals, 7 of them Gold. The third is the Italian team with 10 medals, 3 of them are Gold. In total, athletes from 16 countries won awards. (ANI)

