Athletics-Kenya's Chepngetich storms to victory in Chicago Marathon

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich obliterated the field to win the women's Chicago Marathon in 2:22:31 on Sunday, as Ethiopia's Seifu Tura claimed victory in the men's race. Chepngetich, who won gold at the 2019 world championships, went out fast, securing a 27-second lead through the first 10 kilometres and never let up, finishing a minute and 49 seconds ahead of second-placed American Emma Bates.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:47 IST
Chepngetich, who won gold at the 2019 world championships, went out fast, securing a 27-second lead through the first 10 kilometres and never let up, finishing a minute and 49 seconds ahead of second-placed American Emma Bates. It was the first major title for Tura, who held off 2017 champion Galen Rupp through the final stretch to finish 23 seconds ahead of the American in 2:06:12.

Tura's compatriot Shifera Tamru got the men's race off to an aggressive start, leading by a 15-second margin through the first 15 kilometres but he faded to finish fifth. The temperature hovered around 73 degrees Fahrenheit(22.8°C) when the elite field started, as the marathon returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is part of a tight autumn racing schedule, with two other world marathon majors - in London and Boston - pushed back from their usual April dates to Oct. 3 and Oct. 11 respectively. In the wheelchair events, American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s race for the third consecutive time after battling Paralympic champion Marcel Hug, breaking the tape in 1:29:07. Compatriot Tatyana McFadden won the women's race in 1:48:57.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

