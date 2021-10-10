Left Menu

'Fantastic turnaround': Morgan on KKR qualifying for IPL 2021 playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said consistent performances by the team have been the reason behind the "fantastic turnaround" for KKR in the IPL 2021.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:24 IST
KKR players (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said consistent performances by the team have been the reason behind the "fantastic turnaround" for KKR in the IPL 2021. KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs.

"It's been a fantastic turnaround, I would say in results and our performances have been consistently good and I think the mood within the camp is quite confident. We are looking forward to tomorrow game," Morgan said in a video shared by KKR. Speaking about Andre Russell's injury, Morgan said, "I think after training today we will see how he has progressed and we will then speak to the medical staff and see how he goes tomorrow."

KKR will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in the Eliminator of IPL 2021. "RCB is a good side on paper they are very strong and it is going to be a challenge tomorrow. The middle order of RCB is very strong as there are very big names," said Morgan.

Morgan also said KKR adapted to the change in conditions at Sharjah very well. "Sharjah wickets have surprised everyone and certainly our guys have adapted well. So hoping that's the same," he added. On Thursday, KKR chief mentor David Hussey said pacer Lockie Ferguson is arguably one of the best T20 players in the world.

This observation from Hussey came after Shivam Mavi picked four while Ferguson scalped three wickets as KKR thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 86 runs on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

