Sports News Roundup: Joshua triggers rematch with Usyk, says promoter Hearn; Neuer fit as Germany bid to seal World Cup spot in North Macedonia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Fury defeats Wilder with 11th round knockout to retain WBC title

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday when he sent Deontay Wilder to the canvas for a third time with a vicious right hand to the head in the 11th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The enthralling slugfest was more competitive than many expected but still ended as most predicted, with the Briton outboxing the American to remain the undefeated lineal champion.

Tennis-Defending champ Andreescu holds off Riske in Indian Wells return

Defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu earned a hard-fought 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 win over American Alison Riske on her return to the Indian Wells tournament on Saturday. Andreescu, who was back at the Southern California event for the first time since her 2019 title win, was pushed to the limit by the unseeded Riske before the Canadian won the first set tiebreak.

Soccer-Italy edge Belgium 2-1 to finish third in Nations League

Nicolo Barella's thunderous strike and a penalty converted by Domenico Berardi earned hosts Italy a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Sunday and third place in this year's Nations League. It offered some consolation for the European champions, whose semi-final loss to Spain in Milan on Wednesday ended their record 37-match unbeaten run.

Boxing-Joshua triggers rematch with Usyk, says promoter Hearn

Britain's Anthony Joshua has triggered his clause for a rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk and the fight could take place in March, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Usyk on a unanimous points decision at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

Athletics-Kenya's Chepngetich storms to victory in Chicago Marathon

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich obliterated the field to win the women's Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Ethiopia's Seifu Tura claimed victory in the men's race. Chepngetich, who won gold at the 2019 world championships, went out fast to secure a 27-second lead through the first 10 kilometres and never let up to cross the line after two hours, 22 minutes and 31 seconds.

Tennis-U.S. Open champ Medvedev cruises into Indian Wells third round

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev showed no signs of a Grand Slam hangover with a business-like 6-4 6-2 win over Mackenzie McDonald to reach the third round at the Indian Wells tournament on Saturday. All aspects of the top-seeded Russian's game were clicking as he improved to 5-0 in head-to-head matches against the American.

Soccer-Neuer fit as Germany bid to seal World Cup spot in North Macedonia

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be fit to play in Monday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia, coach Hansi Flick said on Sunday, with his team a win away from clinching a spot in next year's tournament. Neuer missed Friday's 2-1 victory over Romania with a minor muscle injury but has returned to training.

Soccer-McCabe powers Arsenal to 3-0 WSL win over Everton

Katie McCabe scored one goal and made another as leaders Arsenal remained top of the Women's Super League table thanks to a 3-0 win over Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur slumped to their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. Ireland captain McCabe belted a vicious dipping volley over keeper Alexandra MacIver in the 32nd minute, and the left back then picked out Lotte Wubben-Moy to score from a corner nine minutes later.

Soccer-LGBT+ fan groups alliance criticises Newcastle takeover

Pride in Football, the alliance of LGBT+ supporters' groups in Britain, criticised Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and called for reforms to the Premier League's owners' and directors' test. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover.

Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey, title advantage to Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while unhappy Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Verstappen, 24, was runner-up and 14.584 seconds behind the Finn at a wet Istanbul Park to overturn a two-point deficit to Hamilton and go six points clear with six races remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)