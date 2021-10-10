Left Menu

Indian women's football team beats Bahrain 5-0 in international friendly

PTI | Manama | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:39 IST
Indian women's football team beats Bahrain 5-0 in international friendly
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

The Indian women's football team beat lower-ranked Bahrain 5-0 in their international friendly match here on Sunday.

Pyari Xaxa (19th and 68th minutes) scored twice while Sangita Basfore (13th), Indumathi 34th, Manisha (69th) were the other goal-getters.

Pyari was, however, sent off by the referee in 73rd minute.

Bahrain are ranked 85th in the FIFA chart as against India's 57th position.

India had beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to Tunisia 0-1 in Dubai in international friendly matches earlier this month.

The team faces Chinese Taipei, who are ranked higher at 40th in the FIFA chart, here on Wednesday.

The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

Before the win against 100th ranked UAE on October 2, the Blue Tigress have been winless in the five previous matches this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

This tour of four international friendly matches was the first under the charge of Thomas Dennerby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021