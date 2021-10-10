Left Menu

CSK beat DC by 4 wickets to enter IPL final

Chennai Super Kings enter Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier here on Sunday.CSK reached the target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remaining not out on 18 off six deliveries. Chennai Super Kings 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63 Tom Curran 329.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:26 IST
CSK beat DC by 4 wickets to enter IPL final
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Chennai Super Kings enter Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier here on Sunday.

CSK reached the target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remaining not out on 18 off six deliveries. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63. For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively after DC scored 172 for 5 after being invited to bat.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/29). Chennai Super Kings: 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63; Tom Curran 3/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021