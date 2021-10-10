IPL 2021: Dhoni fires CSK to final after Gaikwad-Uthappa show against Delhi Capitals

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa smashed respective fifties before skipper MS Dhoni's cameo fired Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls.

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves to seal the CSK spot in the final.

Chasing 173, CSK got off to a bad start as Anrich Nortje removed in-form opening batsman Faf du Plessis in the first over. But Robin Uthappa along with Ruturaj Gaikwad launched a counterattack and took CSK to 59/1 in the first six overs. The duo continued their fine form and brought up the 100-run partnership with both batsmen smashing respective half-centuries.

However, in order to go for a six, Uthappa holed out to Shreyas Iyer in the deep in the 14th over. Iyer kept his nerve to complete the catch as he stepped in and out of the boundary. Uthappa's wicket triggered a middle-order collapse Shardul Thakur and Ambati Rayudu departed in quick succession leaving CSK at 119/4.

In the end, Dhoni sealed the deal for CSK as the side entered the final with a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals Earlier, Prithvi Shaw's stylish fifty and skipper Rishabh Pant late half-century helped Delhi Capitals post 172/5 against CSK.

Delhi Capitals were 80/4 in the 11th before Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive the innings. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 runs to get over the 170-run mark Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172/5 (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51; Josh Hazlewood 4-29) vs CSK 173/6 (Robin Uthappa 63, Ruturaj Gaikwad 70; Tom Curran 3-29) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)