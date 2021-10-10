Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 10

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Sunday's Division Series coverage (all times ET): ALDS Game 3: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m. ALDS Game 3: Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m. --

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Miami staffer Mike Rumph arrested on felony traffic charge Former NFL first-round pick Mike Rumph, now on the staff at alma mater Miami (Fla.), was arrested Saturday on traffic charges. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MIA-RUMPH, Field Level Media ---- NFL Sunday's game coverage: Jets at Falcons, 9:30 a.m. Patriots at Texans, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Eagles at Panthers, 1 p.m. Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. Packers at Bengals, 1 p.m. Saints at Washington, 1 p.m. Broncos at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bears at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. 49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Bills at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. -- Bengals RB Joe Mixon active, expected to play vs. Packers The Cincinnati Bengals will have running back Joe Mixon in the backfield for Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-MIXON, Field Level Media

-- Report: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater cleared to start vs. Steelers Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL Network reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-BRIDGEWATER, Field Level Media

-- Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) out vs. Bucs Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-PARKER, Field Level Media -- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) inactive vs. Lions Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-COOK, Field Level Media

-- Jon Gruden admits disparaging commissioner Roger Goodell in email Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden confessed he disparaged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and criticized several team owners in a series of emails 10 years ago, an admission made during an interview with his former employer, ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-GRUDEN, Field Level Media -- WNBA Sunday's Finals coverage: Game 1: Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m. ----

NHL 2021 Season Preview Kraken's expansion expectation: Playoffs are possible The road to quick success was charted for the Seattle Kraken thanks to the immediate prosperity of the Vegas Golden Knights when they joined the NHL four years ago. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SEA-EXPANSION-EXPECTATION, Field Level Media -- NHL power rankings ICEHOCKEY-NHL-POWER-RANKINGS, Field Level Media

-- News: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin day-to-day with lower-body injury The Washington Capitals announced Sunday morning that superstar captain Alexander Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-OVECHKIN, Field Level Media -- Rangers' Mika Zibanejad agrees to 8-year extension Forward Mika Zibanejad agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the New York Rangers on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-ZIBANEJAD, Field Level Media

-- Senators' Austin Watson (ankle) sidelined four weeks Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will miss approximately four weeks with an ankle injury, coach D.J. Smith announced Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WATSON, Field Level Media -- Penguins D Mark Friedman receives maximum fine for spearing Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman has been handed a $1,812.50 fine for spearing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly in a preseason game on Saturday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-FRIEDMAN, Field Level Media --

Avalanche sign D Jack Johnson to one-year deal The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year deal on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-JOHNSON, Field Level Media ---- SOCCER MLS Colorado at Minnesota United, 5 p.m. -- World Cup qualifying USMNT at Panama (in Panama City), 6:05 p.m. ----

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, 2 p.m. ---- Golf PGA -- Shriners Children's Open LPGA -- Cognizant Founders Cup Champions -- Contellation Furyk & Friends ----

TENNIS ATP, WTA recaps Coverage of tennis action at Indian Wells, Calif. TENNIS-ATP-WTA, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS Event coverage: Dota -- The International 10 group stage (Bucharest, Romania) CS:GO -- IEM Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Fall: Europe League of Legends World Championship CS:GO -- IEM Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Fall: North America --

News: Seoul Dynasty part ways with four players, coach ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-SEO-CHANGGOON, Field Level Media

