Left Menu

Golf-Cabrera Bello edges Arnaus in playoff to clinch Spanish Open

Cabrera Bello, the overnight leader, began the round with a double-bogey on the par-four first but found his touch on the back nine, making three straight birdies starting with the 13th that gave him a two-under 69. Arnaus, on the other hand, made eagle on the 14th but could only par his last four holes to end with a round of 67.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:48 IST
Golf-Cabrera Bello edges Arnaus in playoff to clinch Spanish Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello sank a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to seal a dramatic victory over compatriot Adri Arnaus and win his first tournament in more than four years at the Spanish Open on Sunday.

Both men were neck and neck for much of the day and ended at 19-under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello then held his nerve after a fine approach shot on the first playoff hole -- the par-four 18th -- to make birdie as Arnaus could only manage par. "I knew it was going to be a really hard battle today and I don't think I need to say that I didn't get off to the ideal start. It was definitely one trophy that was on my bucket list... It's very, very special," said Cabrera Bello.

"I've been believing in myself, I've had amazing support all this week rooting for me ever since the first minute and I was just hanging in there, I knew I'd have an opportunity and I'm glad that luck swung my way." Frenchman Julien Guerrier, India's Shubhankar Sharma and Scot Grant Forrest were all two shots back at 17-under, finishing tied for third.

World number one and home favourite Jon Rahm, who was chasing a hat-trick of titles at the event, endured another frustrating day as he carded a two-under 69 and 13-under overall that gave him a share of 17th place. Cabrera Bello, the overnight leader, began the round with a double-bogey on the par-four first but found his touch on the back nine, making three straight birdies starting with the 13th that gave him a two-under 69.

Arnaus, on the other hand, made eagle on the 14th but could only par his last four holes to end with a round of 67. "I came here in a pretty bad place with scores being not what I expect them to be, and to be able to get momentum and turn it around and to walk out of here with a win means a lot to me," added Cabrera Bello.

The tournament was Cabrera Bello's fourth title on the European Tour while it left Arnaus still searching for his maiden win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021