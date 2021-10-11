Left Menu

Soccer-Panama stun U.S. 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Panama won their first-ever World Cup qualifying match against the United States in Panama City on Sunday, picking up a 1-0 victory in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. side couldn't find its rhythm and a header from midfielder Anibal Godoy following a corner kick in the 54th minute gave Panama the advantage to roars from the home crowd.

Godoy was taken off on a stretcher in the 67th minute with an injury and a collision between American Kellyn Acosta and Panamanian Armando Cooper late in the second half led to an extended stoppage of play as medical trainers tended to each on the pitch. Moments later, Panama midfielder Christian Martinez was also taken off the field with an apparent leg issue.

The match took place four years to the day since the United States suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago that caused them to miss the 2018 World Cup, the first time they failed to reach the tournament since 1986. The loss on Sunday dropped the United States to second in the qualifying table, after opening the round with two draws and beating Honduras and Jamaica.

