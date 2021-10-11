Qualifier 1, DC v CSK: Dhoni gifts signed ball to young supporter after taking Chennai into final

MS Dhoni gifted a signed ball to a young supporter of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the team in yellow moved into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls.

On-field when Dhoni was pulling off a sensational chase in the last over, the camera captured a beautiful moment in which a couple of young CSK fans were unable to stop their tears. Shortly after the match was over, Dhoni was seen signing the match ball and throwing it to the girl into the stands, making her dream come true. Fans were overjoyed after witnessing this special moment on-screen.

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves and smashed three fours to seal the CSK's spot in the summit clash for the ninth time.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw's stylish fifty and skipper Rishabh Pant late half-century helped Delhi Capitals post 172/5 against CSK. Delhi Capitals were 80/4 in the 11th before Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive the innings. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 runs to get over the 170-run mark. (ANI)

