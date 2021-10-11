Left Menu

IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes third CSK batter to cross 600 runs mark in a season

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the third batter in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) history to cross the 600 runs mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 09:10 IST
IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes third CSK batter to cross 600 runs mark in a season
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

By Ipl-Ruturaj-Gaikwad Ruturaj Gaikwad became the third batter in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) history to cross the 600 runs mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Gaikwad achieved this feat in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in which three-times champion reigned supreme to seal their spot in IPL final for the ninth time. Gaikwad scored a match-winning 70 off 50 balls with 5 fours and a six to help CSK chase down 173 against DC with 4 wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Robin Uthappa (63) and MS Dhoni (18 not out) also played crucial knocks for CSK.

Michael Hussey and Ambati Rayudu are the only other two players who have amassed 600 runs in a season for CSK in the past. Hussey did it in 2013 when he scored 733 while Rayudu made it happen in 2018 by amassing 602 runs. Talking about this season of IPL, the only batter ahead of Gaikwad is Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul who currently holds the Orange Cap with 626 runs. At third resides Shikhar Dhawan (551) and then Faf du Plessis (547) and Glenn Maxwell (498) completing the top five.

In the last two overs of Qualifier 1, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves and smashed three fours to seal the CSK's spot in the summit clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021