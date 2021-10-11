Left Menu

Tennis-Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells

The Greek broke serve to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set which he claimed with ease, but he was made to work much harder in the next set by his unseeded opponent. World number 61 Martinez, who lost the pair's only previous meeting in straight sets at Roland Garros earlier this year, was determined to push Tsitsipas all the way as he raced ahead 3-1 in the second set with an early break.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 10:02 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells
Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career on Sunday, as the second seed beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4 under lights to set up a clash with Fabio Fognini. The Greek broke serve to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set which he claimed with ease, but he was made to work much harder in the next set by his unseeded opponent.

World number 61 Martinez, who lost the pair's only previous meeting in straight sets at Roland Garros earlier this year, was determined to push Tsitsipas all the way as he raced ahead 3-1 in the second set with an early break. But French Open runner-up Tsitsipas quickly found his rhythm again to claw his way back and close out the contest in style.

"Well, it's been a great night for me. The first time playing a night session here on this court," Tsitsipas, making only his third appearance in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in the Southern California desert, said. Tsitsipas fired 23 winners, including 12 in the second set, and made only six unforced errors in the match.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I fought and found a way to clinch that victory at the end," Tsitsipas said, before turning his attention to Italian Fognini, who went through with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over German Jan-Lennard Struff. "I've played Fognini before," Tsitsipas added of their two previous meetings, both of which the Greek won in straight sets. "I'm looking forward to that match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021