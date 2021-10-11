Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury defeats Wilder with 11th round knockout to retain WBC title; Tennis-Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Fury defeats Wilder with 11th round knockout to retain WBC title

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday when he sent Deontay Wilder to the canvas for a third time with a vicious right hand to the head in the 11th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The enthralling slugfest was more competitive than many expected but still ended as most predicted, with the Briton outboxing the American to remain the undefeated lineal champion.

Tennis-Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career on Sunday, as the second seed beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4 under lights to set up a clash with Fabio Fognini. The Greek broke serve to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set which he claimed with ease, but he was made to work much harder in the next set by his unseeded opponent.

Tennis-Zverev overcomes Brooksby at Indian Wells, qualifies for ATP Finals

World number four Alexander Zverev said he struggled to hit top gear against American Jenson Brooksby on Sunday, as he recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to prevail 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells. The German got the early break in the first set but lost some of his momentum in the second, winning fewer than half of his service points as 20-year-old Brooksby pounced, weeks after his run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open as a wildcard.

Tennis-Svitolina survives Cirstea onslaught, Swiatek reaches Indian Wells fourth round

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina survived a third-round onslaught from Romanian Sorana Cirstea to win 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) at Indian Wells on Sunday, while Polish second seed Iga Swiatek eased past Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-0. Ukraine's Svitolina, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, saved 12 of the 16 break point opportunities Cirstea set up in the two-hour-and-32-minute contest and had to fight back from 4-2 down in the third set to survive.

Soccer-Panama stun U.S. 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Panama won their first-ever World Cup qualifying match against the United States in Panama City on Sunday, picking up a 1-0 victory in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. side couldn't find its rhythm and a header from midfielder Anibal Godoy following a corner kick in the 54th minute gave Panama the advantage to roars from the home crowd.

Golf-After maiden win on 50th PGA start, Im bags second on 100th

South Korea's Im Sung-jae said winning the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas on Sunday was a "gift from above" as he marked his 100th start in the PGA Tour with his second title, after claiming his maiden crown on his 50th start last year. The 23-year-old, nicknamed "Ironman Im", carded a final round of nine-under 62 to seal a four-shot win over American Matthew Wolff as he went 24-under for the tournament at TPC Summerlin.

Soccer-Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final

World champions France won the Nations League final with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earning them a 2-1 win over Spain at the San Siro stadium on Sunday. Didier Deschamps's side had struggled to get a foothold in the game during a first-half dominated by Spain but after going a goal down, following Mikel Oyarzabal's strike, they came alive.

Soccer-Messi scores unusual goal as Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0

Two goals in the minutes before half time, one of them an unusually fortunate counter from Lionel Messi, helped Argentina on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Eight minutes before the break Messi floated a 35-meter pass into the area but it was missed by both advancing striker Nicolas Gonzalez and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and somehow sneaked into the net.

Braves turn to Ian Anderson in crucial Game 3 vs. Brewers

Ian Anderson will look to continue the Atlanta Braves' trend of strong starting pitching on Monday afternoon when they play Game 3 of their National League Division Series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton tossed six scoreless innings before allowing a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning of an eventual 2-1 loss in the series opener on Friday. Max Fried also worked six scoreless frames Saturday as the Braves evened the set at one win apiece with a 3-0 win.

Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey, title advantage to Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while unhappy Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Verstappen, 24, was runner-up and 14.584 seconds behind the Finn at a wet Istanbul Park to overturn a two-point deficit to Hamilton and go six points clear with six races remaining.

