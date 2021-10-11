Left Menu

Soccer-No enthusiasm for Premier League 'B' teams in EFL, says Parry

Soriano also said the business model of the EFL which runs the three tiers under the top flight - the Championship, League One and League Two - was "not sustainable enough", at a time when they were feeling the financial impact of COVID-19. Premier League clubs last year rejected "Project Big Picture" plans for radical changes to the league's structures and finances but Parry said having 'B' teams in the lower divisions was not part of the idea.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 10:57 IST
Soccer-No enthusiasm for Premier League 'B' teams in EFL, says Parry

English Football League (EFL) chair Rick Parry has closed the door on the inclusion of Premier League 'B' teams in the lower divisions of the country's soccer pyramid, saying that the matter was non-negotiable. Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano said last year English soccer needed restructuring with 'B' teams of top flight clubs included in lower divisions to speed up player development.

"Irrespective of my view, it's absolutely not something that our clubs have any enthusiasm for," Parry was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. Soriano also said the business model of the EFL which runs the three tiers under the top flight - the Championship, League One and League Two - was "not sustainable enough", at a time when they were feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

Premier League clubs last year rejected "Project Big Picture" plans for radical changes to the league's structures and finances but Parry said having 'B' teams in the lower divisions was not part of the idea. "It's been tried... (former FA chair) Greg Dyke tried it. (Former FA chair) Greg Clarke introduced it at the very start of Big Picture and I said 'that's non-negotiable, it's not happening'," Parry said.

"I don't even see it being on the table. I've spoken quite a lot about fresh ideas, new thinking, not having preconceived ideas - but I've got a preconceived idea about 'B' teams and that's not within the boundaries." "Project Big Picture" had mooted the scrapping of the English League Cup and Parry said changes could be made to the competition in the future.

"Could it be that clubs not in Europe play in it, could it just be an EFL competition? All things are possible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021