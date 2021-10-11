Left Menu

Thomas Cup: India thrash Netherlands 5-0 in group opener

The Indian men's team enjoyed a comfortable outing in the Thomas Cup as they thrashed the team from the Netherlands by 5-0 here at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus on Sunday in their Group C opener.

ANI | Aarhus | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:41 IST
Thomas Cup: India thrash Netherlands 5-0 in group opener
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The Indian men's team enjoyed a comfortable outing in the Thomas Cup as they thrashed the team from the Netherlands by 5-0 here at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus on Sunday in their Group C opener. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth began proceedings with a 21-12, 21-14 win over Joran Kweekel.

The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who made their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020, then got the better of Ruben Jille/Ties van der Lecq 21-19, 21-12 to give India a 2-0 lead. World championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth soon sealed the tie for India with a routine 21-4, 21-12 win over Robin Mesman.

The pair of MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila made it 4-0 after beating Andy Buijk/Brian Wassnik 21-12, 21-13 in just over half an hour. In the final match of the tie, Sameer Verma made it a 5-0 clean sweep with another comfortable 21-6, 21-11 win over Gijs Duijs.

The Indian men next play Tahiti in Group C on Tuesday and could seal their place in the quarter-finals with a victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021