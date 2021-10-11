Left Menu

IPL 2021: Want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new one, says Russell

Updated: 11-10-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:50 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has revealed the secret behind the strength he generates to hit the towering sixes that often put opposition bowlers on the backfoot during a game. In a video posted by KKR on Instagram, Rusell was interacting with teammates Venkatesh Iyer and Shakib Al Hassan.

"I would do like 20 to 30 pushups every day, just to keep up my body strength going, because hitting those sixes, 100 metres or more, I might do it for a couple of times a year, but hitting those sixes consistently, it takes consistent work," the West Indies all-rounder said. "At the point of contact, most of the time I try to make sure that everything goes to the ball. Some guys, they look to time the ball. They keep their shape, and they want the ball to go over the ropes. I want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new ball," he added.

Russell also said that his strategy of hitting sixes in the above-mentioned manner ends up putting extreme pressure on the bowling side. "I learned a lot of Chris Gayle. He said that I am afraid of getting out on the boundary, so I rather hit the ball over the boundary, like far back, make sure it's a six," said Russell.

KKR will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The boys in Purple and Gold will be heading into this game against RCB marginally ahead by winning 15 of the 28 league matches played thus far in the Indian Premier League.

The winners of Monday's match will be facing the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Qualifier 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

