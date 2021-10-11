Left Menu

Lahiri finishes disappointing 64th as Sungjae Im takes the title at Shriners

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was unable to build on a superb start, finishing a disappointing 64th after a final round 71 at the Shriners Childrens Open on the PGA Tour.After an encouraging 65 on day one, Lahiri carded rounds of 70-72-71 to finish the week at 6-under as the course, TPC Summerlin, gave ample chances for low scoring.Korean Sungjae Im broke through a logjam in the middle of the final round with seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:44 IST
Lahiri finishes disappointing 64th as Sungjae Im takes the title at Shriners
Image Credit: Twitter(@anirbangolf)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was unable to build on a superb start, finishing a disappointing 64th after a final round 71 at the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour.

After an encouraging 65 on day one, Lahiri carded rounds of 70-72-71 to finish the week at 6-under as the course, TPC Summerlin, gave ample chances for low scoring.

Korean Sungjae Im broke through a logjam in the middle of the final round with seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory. He finished at 24-under 260, matching the tournament record.

On an ideal scoring day, Im was among many players who had at least a share of the lead on the front nine. He first came into the tied lead with a birdie on the sixth hole and then just flew shortly after that.

The 23-year-old South Korean birdied seven times in eight holes between the sixth and 13th. After three birdies on sixth, eighth and ninth, he was in the lead. Then he holed four more birdies in a row and the highlight was on the 10th when he went from a fairway bunker to 25 feet and made the putt.

His closest challenger, Matthew Wolff (68), rolled in an 18-foot birdie on the ninth to keep pace. But could not match the Korean.

Rory Sabbatini, the Olympic silver medalist from Slovakia, shot 28 on the front nine and was briefly tied for the lead.

He could only manage an even par on the back nine for a 64 and tied for third with Marc Leishman (63) and 54-hole leader Adam Schenk (70).

Sam Burns, the winner last week at Sanderson Farms, carded 72 and tied for 14th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021