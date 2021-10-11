Left Menu

AITA announces seven ITF World Tennis Tour events in Nov-Dec

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced as many as seven ITF World Tennis Tour events which are scheduled to be held in the country later this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:57 IST
AITA announces seven ITF World Tennis Tour events in Nov-Dec
ITF World Tennis Tour. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced as many as seven ITF World Tennis Tour events which are scheduled to be held in the country later this year. These ITF World Tennis Tour events carry a total prize money of $125,000 and will be held in November and December to cap off the 2021 calendar for tennis in India.

The first tournament announced is M15 Indore for men's which is to be held from November 8-14. The second will be in New Delhi for men's from November 15 to 21. Tour will then move to Gurugram on November 22nd till 28th for men's. Bangalore will host the last tournament in November (women's) which will start on the 29th. December 2021 will start with a tournament in Solapur for women's on December 6th. The prize money for the following tournaments is $15,000.

Pune will be hosting the penultimate tournament of the season in India for women's with prize money of $25,000. The last tournament will be in Navi Mumbai for women's with a prize money of $25,000. The 2021 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men's and Women's World Tennis Tour is the entry-level and mid-level tour for men's and women's professional tennis. It is organised by the International Tennis Federation and is a tier below the ATP Challenger Tour and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021