Working out in gym has lot to do with my power-hitting, says Kiwi batter Phillips

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has credited working out in the gym as the reason behind his power-hitting. Phillips was recently seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and now he would look to light up the T20 World Cup as he looks to take the Kiwis all the way in the tournament.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:59 IST
New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips (Photo/ BLACKCAPS Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has credited working out in the gym as the reason behind his power-hitting. Phillips was recently seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and now he would look to light up the T20 World Cup as he looks to take the Kiwis all the way in the tournament. "Being in the gym has had a lot to do with it six-hitting. I've definitely put on some weight and started throwing a bit more tin around. So when it came to batting in the middle, if I did need to take it deeper, I could, but I always knew that I could catch up and clear the rope if I had to," ESPNcricinfo quoted Phillips as saying."I think understanding what my strong shots are to be able to hit those sixes allows me to keep a cool head and play the right balls and hit them for six, as opposed to just trying to hit everything for six," he added.

The right-handed batter also said that he understands his game to a good degree and that has helped him in showing good performances for the BlackCaps. "I think it's a combination of working hard in the gym as well as understanding my game and what my strengths are and understanding the line and length that I'm looking for in order to be able to hit the maximum. Liam Livingstone is an incredible ball-striker, so he's always going to be a tough one to keep off my heels, and with the World Cup coming up and a couple of matches left in the year still it's going to be a tough chase to see who finishes on top there," said Phillips.

The Kiwis will kickstart their campaign in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

