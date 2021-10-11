Left Menu

IPL 2021: My only thought process was to stitch up a great partnership, says Uthappa

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa expressed happiness after his crucial knock against the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:00 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa expressed happiness after his crucial knock against the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls. Uthappa contributed with 63 off 44 balls to set a strong foundation for the Super Kings' chase of 173.

Uthappa was seen interacting with his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK's victory over DC in a video posted on IPL's website. "I was sitting out for 10-11 games and when the opportunity came, I wanted to be true to myself," said Uthappa.

"When I came out to bat, my only thought process was to stitch up a great partnership with you (Ruturaj Gaikwad) and make sure that we set up a foundation," he added. Both the CSK players also lauded their skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his vintage style finish to take the team in yellow to its ninth final.

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 13 needed off the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves to seal the CSK spot in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

