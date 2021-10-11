IPL 2021: When focus is on just winning, performance reaches another level, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has said when someone focuses on just winning, then the performances reach another level, and losing is no longer an option. RCB will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner of the game will go on to face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

"We have a lot of confidence on our team, if not the top two spot (on the points table), then we will have to win two more matches to reach the final, and we are fully prepared for that. You prepare for all kinds of possibilities, and the way I see it, Qualifiers and Eliminators are just terms that exist to create more pressure for these matches," Kohli said on Star Sports' show 'Inside RCB'. "When you play cricket, you either win or lose, so when you think you have two options (winning or losing), then that mindset can possibly turn into a negative one. Our focus is to go out, execute our plans and win games. When your only option is winning and losing is not an option, then your performance reaches another level and I feel our team is in the right space to execute our plans," he added.

Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell had played unbeaten knocks of 78 and 51 respectively as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium last week. Off the last ball, RCB needed five for a win, and Bharat ended up hitting the ball for a six off the bowling of Avesh Khan. On Sunday, MS Dhoni scored 18 off just six balls as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals to reach the finals of IPL 2021.

In the final over, Dhoni took Tom Curran to the cleaners and as a result, CSK registered a thrilling victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)