Left Menu

Soccer-Derby administrators appeal 12-point deduction

The administrators of second-tier Championship side Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction this season after the club entered administration, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday. Administrators for Derby said there is considerable interest in the Championship side and that while difficult decisions will have to be made, the club have a "viable future". ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:57 IST
Soccer-Derby administrators appeal 12-point deduction

The administrators of second-tier Championship side Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction this season after the club entered administration, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday. Derby, managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, filed a notice to appoint administrators last month amid continued financial problems at the club.

Last month Derby were docked 12 points, the standard penalty for a club entering administration, which left them bottom of the standings. "As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination," the EFL said in a statement.

"At this current time the club's points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged." Derby are currently 24th with only two points despite three wins and five draws. A successful appeal would take them out of the relegation zone.

In July, Derby were fined 100,000 pounds ($136,310) by an independent disciplinary commission for accounting irregularities and their accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 were being re-examined. Administrators for Derby said there is considerable interest in the Championship side and that while difficult decisions will have to be made, the club have a "viable future".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021