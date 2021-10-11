Soccer-Derby administrators appeal 12-point deduction
The administrators of second-tier Championship side Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction this season after the club entered administration, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday. Administrators for Derby said there is considerable interest in the Championship side and that while difficult decisions will have to be made, the club have a "viable future". ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)
The administrators of second-tier Championship side Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction this season after the club entered administration, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday. Derby, managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, filed a notice to appoint administrators last month amid continued financial problems at the club.
Last month Derby were docked 12 points, the standard penalty for a club entering administration, which left them bottom of the standings. "As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination," the EFL said in a statement.
"At this current time the club's points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged." Derby are currently 24th with only two points despite three wins and five draws. A successful appeal would take them out of the relegation zone.
In July, Derby were fined 100,000 pounds ($136,310) by an independent disciplinary commission for accounting irregularities and their accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 were being re-examined. Administrators for Derby said there is considerable interest in the Championship side and that while difficult decisions will have to be made, the club have a "viable future".
