Portugal train for their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg

PTI | Faro | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:29 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates trained on Monday in Faro ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. Liverpool's forward Diogo Jota was the only absence in the session with a muscle injury.

Fernando Santos' side eased to a 3-0 victory over Qatar at the weekend, while Luxembourg suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Serbia. Portugal are still unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying Group A with 13 points from five games, but they sit second in the table with a game in hand and one point behind the Serbs. Luxembourg are third with 6 points from five matches.

