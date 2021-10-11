Left Menu

Malan has patience, concentration to let Australia's sledging go over his head: Boycott

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott has said left-handed batter Dawid Malan has the patience and concentration to let Australia's sledging go over his head. England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes series, beginning December 8 in Brisbane.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:09 IST
Malan has patience, concentration to let Australia's sledging go over his head: Boycott
England batter Dawid Malan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott has said left-handed batter Dawid Malan has the patience and concentration to let Australia's sledging go over his head. England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes series, beginning December 8 in Brisbane. "In Australia, the crowds are more vocal and partisan than in the UK. The Australian media get behind the home team, and try to help by undermining England. They can be cruel. On the 2013/14 tour, Aussie coach Darren Lehmann made Stuart Broad's life a misery by asking the public and media to give him hell for not walking in the Nottingham Test the previous summer," Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph, reported Fox Sports.

"He (Malan) has the patience and concentration to let the sledging go over his head. They will all get plenty of that because the Aussies cannot help themselves. They can talk all they want about changing but it is in their make-up to sledge," he added. Further talking about the Ashes series, Boycott said: "If players on both sides stay fit then you have to admit the Australian bowling unit is far superior to England's in Australian conditions."

"But the most important thing of all is do England's players have the desire and commitment to succeed? If yes then they have a chance. If not, then Australia will win comfortably," he added. England men's head coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday had named a 17-player squad for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all 17 players have been capped at Test level and are the strongest available squad selected by Silverwood. Ten of the 17 will be touring Australia in an Ashes series for the first time, including vice-captain Jos Buttler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021