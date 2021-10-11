Left Menu

Australia all-rounder Erin Burns to miss opening WBBL rounds

Australia and Sydney Sixers all-rounder Erin Burns will miss the opening rounds of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) due to personal reasons, the franchise announced on Monday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:14 IST
Australia and Sydney Sixers all-rounder Erin Burns will miss the opening rounds of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) due to personal reasons, the franchise announced on Monday. Burns recently played in The Hundred in England and spent the mandatory fortnight in hotel quarantine before returning home to family on Sydney's northern beaches.

Sydney Sixers said alongside her pregnant wife Anna, Burns is expecting her first child later this summer. The veteran, who was part of Australia's victorious squad at the 2020 ICC T20 Women's World Cup, is hopeful of joining the Sixers once the team leaves Tasmania following their first five games.

"Erin asked to delay her arrival into the tournament this season to spend some time at home with family and that is something that we were 100 per cent behind," said Clare Crewdson, the Cricket New South Wales's acting head of female cricket, in a statement. "The well-being of our players and staff is always our number one priority, as has been the case here.

"Erin is an important part of the Sixers' squad and we had planned for her to join us in Hobart but that has now been affected by the current border restrictions around the country. We are working on a plan to have her re-join the team soon," she added. India star batter Shafali Verma and spinner Radha Yadav will also feature for Sydney Sixers in WBBL

The Sixers begin their WBBL season seven campaign in the tournament opener against the Melbourne Stars on Thursday. (ANI)

