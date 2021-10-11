Athletics-Kenya's Kipruto wins Boston Marathon

Kenya's Benson Kipruto won the Boston Marathon on Monday in two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds for his first major marathon title. American CJ Albertson set an aggressive early pace to lead the field by two minutes and 13 seconds through the first half but saw his headstart disintegrate over hilly terrain after the 20-mile mark, as a tight pack overtook him.

Kipruto, who won the Prague Marathon in May, pulled away with less than 10 kilometres to go and had secured a commanding 41-second lead heading into the last mile, absorbing the cheers along Boylston Street as he broke the tape. Ethiopians Lemi Berhanu and Jemal Yimer finished second and third, respectively.

Temperatures hovered around 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6°C) as the professional men's and women's groups took off from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, under humid conditions for the 125th running of the world's oldest annual marathon. Organisers pushed the race back from its usual April date due to the COVID-19 pandemic and made other adjustments to the race, including capping participation to 20,000 entrants and requiring either a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test.

The change in date made for a tight autumn racing schedule, with the London Marathon pushed back from its usual April running to Oct. 3 and the Chicago Marathon moving forward as planned to Oct. 10. The race was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)